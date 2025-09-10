ASP Health Named 'Top Pathology Solutions Provider 2025' By Medtech Outlook Magazine

Award from MedTech Outlook

Company blends human insight with cutting-edge technology to ensure faster and more accurate diagnoses and peace of mind for patients

- Hari Subramanian, PhD, MBANORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASP Health Inc. , a private medical device company committed to improving cancer survival rates by pioneering a new era of point-of-care pathology, has received the“Top Pathology Solutions Provider 2025” award from MedTech Outlook magazine. Its cover story notes that ASP Health's pathology suite comprises a triad of innovative platforms - ASP PrepTM, ASP ViewTM and ASP AssistTM - that bring speed, precision, and standardization to the point-of-care setting.“Our platforms drive a wave of transformation in diagnostic processes, enabling precise, real-time evaluations,” said Hari Subramanian, PhD, MBA, ASP Health's chief operating officer.ASP Health is developing cutting-edge tools that are accessible to all healthcare facilities by decentralizing diagnostics. In the MedTech Outlook article, ASP Health President and CEO John Hart said,“Our specialty is a complete end-to-end solution for preparing and viewing cell slides, enhanced by software that quickly identifies target cells to expedite the diagnostic decision-making process.”The company's initial focus was to address the limitations commonly associated with the cancer diagnostic procedure known as Rapid On-Site Evaluation (ROSE). Recognizing the untapped power of automation in streamlining ROSE from a niche, manual process into a scalable, life-saving standard, ASP Health made ROSE the first use-case of its disruptive technology. In a testimonial highlighted in the MedTech Outlook article, Gautam Balakrishnan, MD, interventional pulmonologist, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO, stated,“ASP Health helped us solve a common problem faced by many community hospitals - the inability to perform ROSE. The ROSE PrepTM system allows us to automatically prepare high-quality specimen slides and transmit real-time feedback with telepathology.”The cover story also highlighted how the company is“moving cancer diagnostics from bench to bedside.” Users can tap into the advantages of ROSE ViewTM for timely diagnostic evaluations after seamless and successful specimen preparation using ROSE PrepTM. The state-of-the-art, fully robotic ROSE ViewTM microscope is easy to operate and can be accessed remotely via the internet, allowing cytopathologists to assess samples from virtually anywhere. It's fast, reliable and clinically proven, accelerating timely decision-making.With advances in artificial intelligence proliferating in the healthcare industry, ASP Health seamlessly integrated AI-based software into its remote microscope for smooth, fast, and confident clinical decisions. In the magazine profile, Dr. Subramanian explained,“AI-powered assistance acts as an extra set of eyes, ensuring no critical details are missed and significantly reducing the time required for diagnosis.”To download a copy of the MedTech Outlook article and for corporate information, visit asp-health .To learn more about ASP Health's trailblazing platforms, healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers should visit EnhancingCancerDX .

