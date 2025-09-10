Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Metalsource Announces CHANGE OF DIRECTORS


2025-09-10 06:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the“ Company ” or " Metalsource ") (CSE:“MSM”) announces the appointment of Timothy Ko as a Director of the Company.

Timothy Ko is an entrepreneur who has successfully founded and operated businesses in technology and biotech. He has served at both the executive and board level and has overseen the successful fundraising, acquisition and operations of businesses in his time within the Canadian public markets.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joseph Cullen”
Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer 
and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Joseph Cullen
Phone: 778-919-8615
Email: ...
Website:

