Metalsource Announces CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Timothy Ko is an entrepreneur who has successfully founded and operated businesses in technology and biotech. He has served at both the executive and board level and has overseen the successful fundraising, acquisition and operations of businesses in his time within the Canadian public markets.
About Metalsource Mining
The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Joseph Cullen”
Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer
and Director
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Joseph Cullen
Phone: 778-919-8615
Email: ...
Website:
