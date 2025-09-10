Jobelephant Introduces Jobstats For Real-Time Recruitment Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New tool delivers cutting-edge analytics for smarter hiring decisions

- Michael Ang, CEO, JobElephantSAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising technology company, announces the launch of JobStats, a business intelligence dashboard providing near real-time analytics on recruitment advertising performance and applicant journey. JobStats is now available and will be fully implemented for all customers by the end of Q2 2025.Powered by Microsoft Power BI and utilizing JobElephant's Apptrkr and Surus analytics, JobStats tracks key metrics from the moment a potential candidate views a job ad all the way through to application, interview, and hire, allowing end-to-end visibility and a data-driven view of the hiring funnel.JobStats allows clients to monitor key metrics such as ad views, clicks, and applicant engagement. This capability fosters accountability and supports continuous improvement in hiring processes. The client portal provides transparency, enabling clients to make informed advertising decisions by proactively recommending the highest-performing sites where customers should be spending their dollars.“JobStats positions our clients for future success in recruitment advertising,” said Michael Ang, CEO, JobElephant.“With real-time insights, they can anticipate trends and adapt strategies swiftly, ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-evolving market.”The integration of Microsoft Power BI enhances the functionality of JobStats by connecting JobElephant's job distribution database, allowing clients to build and customize data dashboards. This integration ensures that clients can share insights with internal recruiters and talent acquisition specialists, improving the overall efficiency of the hiring process.This innovation is part of JobElephant's broader mission to provide functional options for clients, complementing existing products like JobWrap, AppTrKr, cPortal, Horton, and Surus. JobStats aligns with the long-term vision to lead the industry in data-driven recruitment solutions. By optimizing ad spend, clients can achieve significant cost savings while enhancing recruitment effectiveness“JobStats is a game-changer in recruitment advertising,” added Ang.“It sets us apart by offering daily insights into advertising effectiveness, helping clients avoid wasting money on ineffective media.”JobElephant remains committed to innovation and providing data-driven solutions that enhance recruitment strategies. As clients seek to measure the effectiveness of advertising, JobStats ensures their investments yield a diverse group of hires.

