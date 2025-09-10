VRI Homes Celebrates 45 Years of Serving the Jersey Shore

KEYPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VRI Homes , a family-founded brokerage serving the Jersey Shore, is proud to celebrate its 45th anniversary next week. Founded in 1980, the firm has grown into one of the largest independently owned brokerages in the region, with more than 120 active agents and a referral company of 180 agents.Broker-owner Lawrence“Larry” Vecchio credits his parents with inspiring his real estate career.“They were instrumental in helping me believe in myself and showing me I could do anything,” he said.He and his wife, Patti, have three children-Lauren, Nina and Larry-and four grandchildren.“We've been fortunate to attract talented, committed people who have stayed with us through good times and tough times, including the 2008 market crash,” he continued.“Those experiences taught us to adapt and appreciate what we've built.”One hallmark of VRI Homes is its stability in an industry known for turnover.“I love the fact that people stay with me a long time,” Vecchio added.“Agents are recruited daily by other companies, but they choose to remain here. That means everything.”Agents say the family-like culture is what keeps them loyal. Elizabeth Buccigrossi, who has been with the company for 30 years, said:“Larry is the best, and people absolutely love it here. He's innovative, he's always coming up with new ideas to create business for the agents, and it's just a great environment.”Real estate broker Allegra Cojab agreed.“Larry is a visionary. He saw how important the internet would be for real estate when nobody else saw it coming. He's a great marketer and broker, and it's a pleasure to work alongside him.”For Anthony Genovese, who joined the brokerage six years ago after a career in construction, VRI Homes offered a new beginning.“What I've found here is very different from the corporate firms. It's family-oriented, flexible and they let you make your own business.”Today, VRI Homes continues to grow and is actively seeking new agents to join its team.The brokerage also gives back to the community. Under Vecchio's leadership, the brokerage donated a fully furnished condominium to 180 Turning Lives Around, an organization that provides safe transitional housing to people escaping domestic violence.Looking ahead, Vecchio sees opportunity in the continued demand for the Jersey Shore lifestyle and in new developments, including Netflix's forthcoming East Coast production studio nearby.“Market conditions will always change,” he said.“But our commitment to people-our agents, our clients and our community-has been the key to 45 years of success.”VRI Homes will mark its anniversary on Sept. 9 with a celebration breakfast at Town & Country Inn, joined by local officials, agents and community partners.“I'm proud of what we've built over 45 years, and even more proud of the people who helped make it possible,” Vecchio said.

LAWRENCE J VECCHIO

Homesin

+1 732-241-1090

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.