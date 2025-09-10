Adventour Paris Expands Into Italy, Spain, And Croatia To Redefine Luxury Travel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Adventour Paris enters Italy, Spain, and Croatia, offering luxury travel packages, premium guided tours, and smart tourism innovations

- Goran Radosavljevic, CEO of Adventour GroupPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adventour Paris , a new European tour operator under future G Holding Corp, today announced its strategic expansion into Italy, Spain, and Croatia. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's vision to become one of Europe's most innovative and customer-centric tourism providers, offering travelers exclusive itineraries, luxury accommodations, and immersive cultural experiences.With a strong reputation for premium guided tours and personalized travel services across France, Adventour Paris is now extending its expertise to three of Europe's most in-demand destinations. The expansion is designed to meet growing demand for high-quality, cross-border travel experiences that seamlessly connect multiple European highlights under one curated package.“Our expansion into Italy, Spain, and Croatia reflects our mission to redefine European tourism,” said Goran Radosavljevic, CEO of Adventour Group.“Travelers today seek personalized, tech-driven, and sustainable experiences. At Adventour Paris, we're committed to delivering journeys that balance comfort, culture, and innovation - helping our guests discover Europe like never before.”As part of this strategy, Adventour Paris is investing in smart tourism technologies, including AI-powered travel planning tools, augmented reality city guides, and personalized concierge services to enhance the traveler experience. The company also champions sustainable tourism practices by partnering with eco-friendly accommodations, supporting local artisans, and promoting low-impact travel solutions.Under the umbrella of G Holding Corp, Adventour Paris plays a key role in a broader diversification strategy aimed at integrating tourism, hospitality, real estate, and smart technology. With this expansion, the company is also exploring:Investments in boutique hotels and luxury resorts across Southern Europe.Partnerships with local governments and tourism boards to boost regional economies.Development of innovative travel products tailored to emerging consumer trends.About Adventour ParisAdventour Paris, part of G Holding Corp, specializes in luxury, personalized travel experiences that connect travelers with Europe's most iconic landmarks, hidden gems, and cultural treasures. Known for exclusive guided tours and high-end tourism solutions, Adventour Paris continues to redefine modern travel by merging local authenticity, premium hospitality, and cutting-edge innovation.With its expansion into Italy, Spain, and Croatia, Adventour Paris sets a new benchmark for cross-border tourism in Europe, helping travelers create unforgettable memories across multiple destinations with seamless, curated packages.

Goran Radosavljevic

Adventour Paris

