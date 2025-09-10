London, ON A Catalyst For National Technology Sector Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the podium of record for tech and innovation companies in the region, TechAlliance announces that London is recognized for the fourth consecutive year on the CBRE Scoring Tech Talent 2025. Making a prominent jump from Top Emerging Tech Markets in North America, London now ranks #4 on North America's Next 25 Markets list, reaffirming the region's reputation as a hub for innovation, growth, and talent.

Of North America's Next 25 Markets, London has the greatest sector growth rate at 54.5% over three years with a total tech employment number of 20,700 jobs. Tech professionals in the city are also seeing significant gains, with average wages reaching $77,347 USD in 2024, a remarkable 33.8% wage growth since 2021. Home to Ontario's most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies, the greater London area fosters an innovation ecosystem supported by a network of campus incubators, accelerators, centres for R&D, an innovation hub, and economic development organizations, all dedicated to growing London's prosperity.

This achievement doubles down on London's place among top innovative cities, cultivating a thriving technology community and attracting a top-tier tech talent, relative to traditional ecosystems.“With a decade of steady growth fueling rapid momentum, London, ON is one of Canada's top tech ecosystems and a globally recognized hub for innovation,” says TechAlliance CEO, Christina Fox.“Our time is now. At TechAlliance, we see extraordinary founders, bright minds, and bold ideas driving solutions to the world's biggest challenges, and together we have established Southwestern Ontario as a catalyst for innovation and global impact.”

From groundbreaking startups to multi-national companies, the region claims its prominence as one of Canada's top innovation hubs. TechAlliance supports this growth by fostering ventures, connecting tech talent, and opening access to resources, expertise, and capital that strengthen a globally competitive tech corridor.



"London's recognition as #4 on North America's Next 25 Markets is a milestone achievement for our city and the innovators who build and invest here. London has firmly established itself as a centre for technology and talent, where businesses can grow, thrive and meet their full potential. I'm proud of TechAlliance's leadership in shaping Canada's innovation economy,” Josh Morgan, Mayor of City of London.



View the full CBRE Scoring Tech Talent 2025 here.

About TechAlliance

Headquartered in London, Ontario – one of the top ten emerging tech markets in North America, TechAlliance is the lead voice for the most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a concentration of made-in-Canada unicorns, and supporting pathways to capital, customers and talent, TechAlliance empowers world-class ventures and fuels growth in Canada's innovation economy by supporting founders and ventures at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey. As the place for dreamers, innovators and world-changing ideas, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community for founders, industry leaders, tech talent and capacity builders, and champions and coaches entrepreneurs, amplifies and impacts businesses across the region. Funded by the Government of Ontario, Regional Innovation Centres help Ontario-based innovators and entrepreneurs clear commercialization hurdles –- accelerating the growth of companies so that they can compete and succeed globally and create high quality jobs in our province. TechAlliance is also funded in part by the Government of Canada, the City of London and private sector investment.



For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Farida Abdelnabi

Communications Manager, Brand & Engagement

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

647.676.2461

...