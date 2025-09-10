AM Best Reaffirms A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating For Mutual Insurance Company Of Arizona
“AM Best's affirmation of MICA's A (Excellent) rating is a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational effectiveness and the trust we have built with our member-policyholders,” said Edward G. Marley, President and CEO of MICA.“MICA has remained exclusively dedicated to medical professional liability protection for nearly five decades as a physician-founded, member-owned company grounded in financial strength and stability. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2026, this recognition underscores our enduring promise to protect, support, and defend the practice of medicine for generations of physicians.”
The Best's Credit Report recognizes MICA's strong financial position and a consistent record of policyholder dividends, along with operating results that exceed industry benchmarks. The rating also acknowledges MICA's position as Arizona's leading medical malpractice insurer and the second largest physician writer in Utah, with strong policyholder retention. As a company focused on medical professional liability insurance in the Mountain States, MICA has successfully adapted to market changes while identifying new opportunities for growth.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings .
About Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
Founded in 1976, Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona is a member-owned and physician-directed mutual insurance company that delivers high-quality medical professional liability insurance with exceptional service to individual physicians, physician groups, advanced health care professionals, and medical facilities across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. MICA prioritizes its insureds first and has earned a reputation for financial strength, effective claims management, prudent loss reserving, and a strong focus on member needs. For more information, visit .
Contact: Hana Kim
Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona
...
602-808-2253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment