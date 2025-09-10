Award-Winning Documentary“Hidden Battles Destigmatizing Mental Illness” To Premiere In Lincoln, Nebraska On October 14, 2025
The film offers an unflinching and deeply human exploration into the lives of four individuals living with severe and persistent mental illness, shedding light on the challenges they face and the emotional toll on their loved ones. Through candid storytelling, Hidden Battles challenges societal stigma and encourages empathy, understanding, and respect for those living with mental health conditions.
“This documentary is more than just a film-it's a movement,” said Executive Producer Jeromie Luginbill .“Our goal with Hidden Battles is to create space for honest conversations around mental illness, and to empower individuals and families affected by it. These awards validate the importance of that mission.”
At its core, Hidden Battles: Destigmatizing Mental Illness is a call to action , urging communities to break down the barriers that prevent individuals with mental illness from leading fulfilling lives. By fostering a culture of support and compassion, the film envisions a world where mental health is treated with the same seriousness and humanity as physical health.
Official Screening Details
The Mary Riepma Ross Theatre
313 N. 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska
University of Nebraska–Lincoln
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
7:15 PM
For tickets and screening information, visit
Media Contact:
Name: Lorraine Newby Email: ...
Phone:402-200-4656
Website:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
