Mesa Revenue Partners Celebrates 50 Years Of Trusted Debt Recovery Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mesa Revenue Partners celebrates 50 years of delivering transparent, results-driven B2B debt recovery, helping businesses of all sizes protect their cash flow through a proven three-phase process.

Mesa, AZ, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Revenue Partners (MRP) celebrates 50 years of helping businesses recover debt, protect cash flow through transparent and results-driven solutions. For Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Tom Priestley and President Heath Wood, this milestone is more than longevity; it's a testament to the partnerships the company has built over decades.

“Partnership is at the heart of what we do,”Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Priestley says.“We don't want to be seen as just a collection agency. We want to be an extension of our clients' in-house teams, working toward the same goals.”

Over the years, MRP has developed a proven three-phase approach that blends persistence, legal expertise, and technology. The process begins with traditional collection methods, phone calls, emails, and other direct outreach, aimed at reaching an amicable resolution. If that fails, MRP's in-house law firm steps in, issuing formal legal letters that often prompt faster responses. When necessary, the third phase involves taking the matter to court, a step that can be decisive in securing payment.

The process, typically completed within 120 to 180 days, is supported by additional tools, including the ability to place a black mark on a debtor's credit report and, when warranted, deploy field agents for in-person contact. This comprehensive strategy ensures that every viable avenue for recovery is explored.

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), these services can be critical. Unlike large corporations, SMBs often lack the internal teams and resources to chase down overdue accounts.“A $15,000 loss might not move the needle for a big company, but for a small business with a 15–20% profit margin,” President, Wood explains.“That kind of hit can make or break them.”









Mesa Revenue Partners



In the U.S., small businesses are grappling with a growing unpaid invoice problem: as of 2025, over 56% reported being owed money from outstanding invoices, with an average of $17,500 per business. A significant percentage of small businesses fail within a few years, often due in part to uncollected debts. By partnering with MRP, businesses gain access to half a century of experience and a dedicated team that works on a contingency basis, meaning no fees unless money is recovered.

“Our model aligns with our clients' success,” says President, Wood.“They are not paying us up front, and they are not paying if we are unsuccessful. That allows them to act quickly without the fear of throwing good money after bad.”

MRP's technology plays a central role in its modern approach. Clients who opt in can use the company's secure dashboard to track recovery efforts in real time, customize reporting to match their own internal systems, and see exactly what's happening with each account. This transparency not only builds trust but also helps clients make informed decisions about future credit and collections policies.

Fifty years in, MRP's reputation is built on results, professionalism, and adaptability. Priestley emphasizes the importance of evolving with the industry:“Technology, regulations, and business practices are always changing. We have stayed relevant by staying adaptable, and by always keeping the client relationship front and center.”

As MRP looks ahead, the mission remains clear: to be a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes, providing the expertise, persistence, and transparency needed to navigate even the most challenging debt recovery situations.

“We don't want to replace what a client does internally,” President, Wood reiterates.“We want to be an extension of their in-house efforts, a partner who helps them recover what's owed while they focus on running and growing their business.”

Media Contact

Name: Tom Priestley

Email: ...



