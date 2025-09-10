Gekogear Unveils Airflux 300 And Airflux 100: Ultimate Roadside And Portable Inflation Solutions

GekoGear's AirFlux 300

- Allen Ku, president of AdessoWALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GekoGear, an Adesso brand, today announced the launch of the AirFlux 300 and AirFlux 100 , two innovative devices designed to keep drivers and adventurers prepared for any situation, delivering convenience, reliability, and versatility. The AirFlux 300 combines a powerful air pump and jump starter, while the AirFlux 100 offers compact, reliable inflation for on-the-go needs, from car and bicycle tires to sports equipment.These compact devices are both available at , with the AirFlux 300 retailing for $199.99, and the AirFlux 100 for $69.99.AirFlux 300: The Ultimate 2-in-1 Portable Air Pump & Jump StarterThe AirFlux 300 is a powerhouse of functionality, combining a high-performance air pump with a vehicle jump starter. Equipped with a robust 12000mAh rechargeable battery, this device is designed for drivers seeking a reliable, multi-purpose tool for roadside emergencies and everyday use.Key Features:- Dual Functionality: Inflates tires for cars, bicycles, and sports equipment while also serving as a jump starter for vehicles, making it an essential companion for road trips.- Digital Display: Features an easy-to-read digital display with preset pressure settings for precise inflation.- Automatic Shut-Off: Prevents overinflation by stopping at the user's preset pressure, ensuring tire safety and optimal performance.- Compact and Portable: Lightweight design for easy storage in a glove compartment or backpack.- Built-in USB Ports: Doubles as a power bank to charge devices, enhancing its utility for emergencies and daily use.The AirFlux 300 offers unmatched versatility, combining tire inflation and vehicle jump-starting capabilities in one compact device. Its user-friendly design and multi-functional features provide peace of mind for drivers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone in need of a reliable power solution on the go. The AirFlux 300 delivers premium functionality at an accessible price point, making it a must-have for safety-conscious consumers.AirFlux 100: Compact and Efficient Tire PumpThe AirFlux 100 is a sleek, portable air pump designed for convenience and efficiency. Also powered by a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, this lightweight device is ideal for inflating car tires, bicycle tires, sports equipment, and more, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a simple yet powerful inflation tool.Key Features:- Portable Design: Compact and lightweight, perfect for travel and easy storage.- Digital Display: Provides clear, real-time pressure readings for accurate inflation.- Automatic Shut-Off: Stops inflation at the preset pressure to prevent overinflation and protect tires.- Versatile Inflation: Suitable for a wide range of applications, from car and bike tires to sports balls and inflatable toys.- Power Bank Capability: Includes built-in USB ports to charge devices, adding extra utility for emergencies.The AirFlux 100 is the go-to solution for consumers seeking a reliable, easy-to-use tire pump that doesn't compromise on performance. Its compact size and power bank functionality make it an excellent choice for cyclists, drivers, and outdoor adventurers who value portability and preparedness. The AirFlux 100 offers exceptional value for a high-quality, multi-purpose inflation device.“We're proud to introduce the AirFlux 300 and AirFlux 100, which embody GekoGear's commitment to delivering innovative, consumer-focused solutions that prioritize convenience and safety,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso.“These devices empower users with reliable, versatile tools for life on the go, whether it's inflating a tire, jump-starting a vehicle, or charging a device in an emergency. The AirFlux series sets a new standard for portable air pumps, offering unmatched value and peace of mind.”Why Choose GekoGear's AirFlux Series?Both the AirFlux 300 and AirFlux 100 reflect GekoGear's dedication to creating products that enhance convenience, safety, and performance. Whether you're a frequent traveler, a daily commuter, or an outdoor enthusiast, these devices provide the tools you need to stay prepared and powered up in any situation. Their intuitive designs, combined with advanced features like automatic shut-off and digital displays, ensure ease of use and reliability, setting a new standard for portable air pumps.Press kit with images: HEREAbout GekoGearGekoGear, an Adesso brand, is a leading innovator in automotive and lifestyle technology, dedicated to creating products that enhance convenience, safety, and performance for consumers worldwide. With a focus on quality and innovation, GekoGear continues to deliver solutions that empower users to live confidently on the go.

