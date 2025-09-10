REANIMATING ICONIC BRANDS THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Breathing NEW Life into OLD Favorites

Licensing Opportunities for Revived Trademarks in Multiple Categories

- Rich FeleppaDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brands Worth Repeating , LLC Opens the Vault to America's Most Missed BrandsA bold new platform is inviting brand visionaries, manufacturers, and creative entrepreneurs to join a growing movement: the revival of iconic, discontinued consumer brands. With a name that doubles as its mission, Brands Worth Repeating, LLC curates a collection of forgotten favorites-fully trademarked and ready for licensing or awaiting a launch to file a statement of use (SOU)-in categories spanning snacks, spirits, toys, entertainment, apparel, and beyond.“We're not just selling nostalgia-we're offering it as a springboard for fresh products and category expansion,” said Rich Feleppa, President of Brands Worth repeating and owner of multiple Nostalgic IPs showcased on the site.“These are brands with equity, emotional pull, and built-in recognition. All they need is the right partner to bring them back.”From the Gum Aisle to the Bar CartAmong the most buzzworthy revivals is CINN*A*BURST -a '90s cult-favorite cinnamon gum now positioned for a relaunch or, reinvention as a bold cinnamon-flavored spirit and more.Other relaunch-ready IPs include:-BUG POPS – Confectionery meets entomology with insect-themed Gummy lollipops and novelty treats.-VALEN TINY'S – A cheeky, heart-shaped candy brand with modern crossover appeal in fashion, greeting cards, and novelty gifts.-GOLFSMITH, MR. MICROPHONE, MEXICAN HATS, LITTLE TOOT, SNACKWELL'S – Each with storylines rooted in American retail history, waiting for a reboot.All brands are accompanied by downloadable pitch decks, visual identity assets, and licensing information designed to accelerate engagement.More Than Nostalgia-It's Strategic Brand AlchemyThe site's interface, designed for licensing ease and mobile responsiveness, connects curious licensees directly with the IP owner through an intuitive inquiry form. A Unique feature allows visitors to pre-select a brand and submit interest with just a few clicks-no middlemen, no confusion.In addition to candy and snacks, the platform showcases available trademarks across over 30 consumer verticals, including:-Alcoholic beverages and mixers-Toys and collectibles-Over-the-counter personal care-Apparel and accessories-Retro electronics and games-Baby items, cleaning products, cosmetics, and more“When you combine an emotional connection with an Iconic trademark and a little marketing spark, you get a head start most new brands only dream of,” said Feleppa.Revive. Reimagine. Reissue.Whether you're a startup looking for a nostalgic hook, a legacy manufacturer expanding your portfolio, or a creative team looking to dust off a cult favorite-Brands Worth Repeating is a licensing laboratory for consumer revival.To explore available brands or make a licensing inquiry, visit:Media Contact......Deerfield Bch., Florida

RICHARD FELEPPA

Brands Worth Repeating, LLC

+ +1 954-328-2599

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.