Major Drilling Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|% For
|% Against
|Caroline Donally
|99.90%
|0.10%
|Louis-Pierre Gignac
|99.70%
|0.30%
|Kim Keating
|99.96%
|0.04%
|Juliana Lam
|99.96%
|0.04%
|Denis Larocque
|99.54%
|0.46%
|Janice Rennie
|99.07%
|0.93%
|Sybil Veenman
|99.63%
|0.37%
|Jo Mark Zurel
|96.71%
|3.29%
The Board's approach to executive compensation received 98% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 95% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ under Major Drilling's profile at .
About Major Drilling
Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services in the metals and mining industry. The diverse needs of the Company's global clientele are met through field operations and registered offices that span across North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Established in 1980, the Company has grown to become a global brand in the mining space, known for tackling many of the world's most challenging drilling projects. Supported by a highly skilled workforce, Major Drilling is led by an experienced senior management team who have steered the Company through various economic and mining cycles, supported by regional managers known for delivering decades of superior project management.
Major Drilling is regarded as an industry expert at delivering a wide range of drilling services, including reverse circulation, surface and underground coring, directional, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole, and surface drill and blast, along with the ongoing development and evolution of its suite of data and technology-driven innovation services.
For further information:
Ryan Hanley
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: (506) 857-8636
Fax: (506) 857-9211
...
