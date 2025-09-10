Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast


2025-09-10 05:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or“the Company” (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 third quarter report before market open on October 1, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 2025 third quarter activities, including the Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, environmental initiatives, and advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's third quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:
North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
International callers: 1-647-846-8520


The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see to download or email ... .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
...


MENAFN10092025004107003653ID1110045697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search