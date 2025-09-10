SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 2025 third quarter activities, including the Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, environmental initiatives, and advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's third quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.