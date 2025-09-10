About You Family Medicine Named Best Primary Care Doctor Of 2025 By Click360 Awards

2025 Click360 Best Primary Care Doctor Award

Georgia-based Direct Primary Care practice recognized for its patient-centered approach and innovative healthcare model.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- About You Family Medicine, a leading Direct Primary Care practice with locations in Smyrna and Roswell, Georgia, has been honored as the Best Primary Care Doctor of 2025 by the renowned Click360 Awards. This top honor celebrates the practice's unwavering commitment to compassionate, personalized, and accessible healthcare.The 2025 Best Primary Care Doctor Awards highlight practices and providers across Georgia that demonstrate excellence in patient care, innovative service, and a strong dedication to community well-being. About You Family Medicine earned this esteemed recognition for its relationship-first approach, which prioritizes the patient-doctor connection and offers extended appointment times, clear pricing, and unlimited visits through its Direct Primary Care model."We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive the Best Primary Care Doctor award from Click360," said Dr. Brian Sanders, Founder of About You Family Medicine. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to truly knowing our patients and providing them with the time and attention they deserve. We believe that exceptional healthcare is built on strong relationships, and this award reinforces our commitment to that philosophy, making quality, affordable care accessible to more Georgians."In addition to About You Family Medicine's top honor, several other distinguished providers were recognized as 2025 High Five Winners for their outstanding contributions to healthcare in their communities: Mountain View Family Care (Gainesville, GA), Peachtree Primary Care (Peachtree City, GA), Savii Health (Savannah, GA), South Georgia Wellness Family Practice (Valdosta, GA), and Albany Area Primary Health Care (Albany, GA). These awards aim to celebrate the vital role primary care professionals play in fostering healthier families and stronger communities.About You Family Medicine is known for its detailed Direct Primary Care services, including family medicine, urgent care, physicals, hair restoration, longevity programs, and weight loss. By eliminating insurance barriers for most services and focusing on direct patient-doctor relationships, the practice provides a highly personalized healthcare experience.About the PracticeAbout You Family Medicine is a Direct Primary Care practice with locations in Smyrna and Roswell, Georgia, founded by Dr. Brian Sanders. Dedicated to a relationship-first approach, the practice offers unlimited visits, extended appointment times, and transparent pricing through a flat monthly membership fee. About You Family Medicine is committed to providing personalized, accessible, and affordable healthcare that focuses on the individual needs and well-being of each patient.For more information on the practice and its services, visit aboutyoufamilymedicine .

