Solar Coaster Is Newly Published Book By Anna Covert

- Anna Covert, author of The Solar HI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The solar industry has never been easy. From shifting incentives and changing policies to supply chain disruptions and financing hurdles, it's a constant test of persistence. The new book, The Solar Coaster: The Solar Industry's Ultimate Playbook , takes readers inside this unpredictable industry and offers a candid, motivating guide for professionals determined to make a difference in the clean energy transition. It is being introduced at RE+ in Las Vegas, September 8 – 11, 2025 and then will be available wherever books are sold.Far from a straight path, the solar industry is a wild ride of breakthroughs, setbacks, and everything in between. The Solar Coaster is written for those who refuse to give up-no matter how steep the climb or sudden the drop. It provides lessons, insights, and stories from the field that underscore one truth: while technology and policy may shift, resilience is the real power source.“In solar, challenges aren't the exception-they're the rule,” said Anna Covert, author of The Solar Coaster.“This book is for the leaders, innovators, and everyday professionals who keep showing up, finding solutions, and pushing forward despite the turbulence. Because our mission for a cleaner future remains unshakable.”Written with both candor and encouragement, The Solar Coaster serves as a companion for industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and newcomers alike - helping them navigate obstacles, find inspiration, and stay focused on the long-term vision of a sustainable future.Numerous solar entrepreneurs and industry leaders are featured in the book . Find interviews by these leaders:Howard Lamb, 30-Year Solar Expert & AdvocateGreg Field, Home Energy Solutions LeaderTony Milazzo, Timeshare Veteran & Solar CEOAnthony Baro, Innovator, Founder of E2Sol & PowerDocksKelly Barber, Industry Veteran & Sales LeaderJustin Nielsen, Co-Founder of Wolf River ElectricHannah Raines, Marketing Director, REC GroupAnd more...The Solar Coaster: The Solar Industry's Ultimate Playbook will soon be available wherever books are sold. And check out the new The Solar Coaster podcast that launched September 10, 2025, and will air new episodes every Wednesday, available on your favorite streaming platform. Find out more at solarcoasterbook.About the Author, Anna CovertAnna Covert is a Forbes-published author, entrepreneur, consultant, and sought-after public speaker who has spent her career helping businesses navigate transformation and growth. Known as a trusted voice in both the solar industry and digital marketing, Anna brings clarity, strategy, and inspiration to leaders facing today's most complex challenges.Her Amazon bestseller, The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Media, has become a guidebook for entrepreneurs looking to leverage modern marketing in an increasingly competitive landscape. Now, with her second book, The Solar Coaster, Anna shines a light on the resilience of the solar industry, sharing candid stories and proven strategies for thriving in an environment defined by constant change.

