FRISCO ATTORNEY SCOTT SNELLINGS HONORED BY TEXAS BAR FOUNDATION

Scott Snellings, founding partner of Snellings Law and Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation

Texas Bar Foundation

Texas Bar Foundation names Scott Snellings a Fellow, recognizing his outstanding legal achievement and dedication to justice in Texas.

- Scott SnellingsFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Snellings , founding attorney of Snellings Injury Law , has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation . Fellows of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election is a mark of distinction and recognition of Snellings' contributions to the legal profession.Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year, one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 10,000 Fellows throughout Texas today.The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. Founded in 1965 by lawyers determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $29 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services.This honor reflects Snellings' ongoing dedication not only to the legal profession but also to the North Texas community he serves. Since founding Snellings Injury Law eight years ago, he has built a firm committed to advocating for injury victims and their families across Frisco, Sherman, Celina, and the broader North Texas region. Under his leadership, the firm has grown on the values of compassion, integrity, and relentless pursuit of justice, helping clients navigate some of the most challenging times of their lives.“I am truly honored to be selected as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation,” said Snellings.“This recognition reflects not only my dedication to the practice of law, but also the commitment of our entire team at Snellings Law to serve injury victims and strengthen the North Texas community.”For more information about the Texas Bar Foundation, visit . For more information about Snellings Law and its commitment to injury victims, visit .

Amy May

Snellings Injury Law

+1 214-387-0387

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Snellings Law PLLC | Personal Injury Law Frisco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.