Fly By Jing Launches First-Ever Non-Spicy Product-Classic Soy Noodles

Known for layered, transformational flavors, Fly By Jing debuts its first non-spicy product online & at select Costcos, inviting all to the Sichuan table.

- Jing GaoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fly By Jing , the brand known for creating loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, introduces its first-ever non-spicy product: Classic Soy Noodles .Debuting exclusively direct-to-consumer and at Costco stores in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Bay Area) and Hawaii this month, the new Classic Soy Noodles mark a milestone moment for Fly By Jing. At a time when much of the industry is chasing heat-when everything from candy to chips keeps getting hotter-Fly By Jing's Classic Soy Noodles prove that flavor can be just as thrilling and memorable sans heat. After years of fielding requests from fans craving the brand's layered flavors without the burn, this non-spicy take on its twice sold-out noodle line invites everyone-even those who shy away from heat-to savor the sensory soul of Sichuan and let their tastebuds fly.“For too long, Sichuan cuisine has been boxed in as just 'spicy.' By introducing our first non-spicy product, we're challenging people to think differently about flavor,” says Jing, founder and CEO of Fly By Jing.“Fly By Jing has always pushed beyond what's expected, and with our Classic Soy Noodles we're continuing to showcase Sichuan's true spirit-layered and deeply flavorful-and welcoming a wider range of people to the table.”The new launch features Fly By Jing's popular sun-dried and knife-cut noodles and an accompanying sauce made from rich, premium soy sauce and scallions. Like all of Fly By Jing's noodles-beloved for their bouncy, chewy texture-the Classic Soy Noodles pack 12g of protein per serving for a satisfying meal that's ready in just six minutes. With a balanced flavor and surprisingly quick cook time, they're perfect for easy, kid-approved weeknight meals that bring everyone to the table.Costco debuts an exclusive format, which houses six packets of Classic Soy Noodles for $12 in a single box and includes a complimentary 2oz jar of Original Sichuan Chili Crisp, making it the perfect versatile option for an entire family.Carrying forward Fly By Jing's mission to introduce new eaters to transformational flavor, this launch highlights the dynamic nature of Sichuan cuisine. The new Classic Soy Noodles are available nationwide at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">flybyjing and via TikTok Shop, and are rolling out at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay Area, and Hawaii this month. This new flavor will launch on Amazon and at additional select retailers, including Meijer, Giant Eagle, Fresh Thyme, and Mariano's, over the fall.About Fly By JingFly By Jing is a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they create eye-opening flavors that transform the way you feel about flavor. Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine's 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company's most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly by Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors-including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

