From Tailgating To Home-Gating, Former All-American Linebacker Shaquem Griffin Shares Game Day Hosting Tips On Yourupdatetv

Heluva Good! Dips are a must-have for off-the-charts flavors that makes every dip, dunk or bite come alive.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the football season kicks off, former All-American linebacker Shaquem Griffin is helping fans prepare to enjoy every Saturday with simple, practical tips for hosting game day watch parties at home. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Heluva Good! and D S Simon Media, Shaquem shared his approach to game day - including how to make gatherings easy, fun, and full of flavor.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Griffin offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how he watches the game now that he's on the fan side of the field. From favorite snacks to simple hosting ideas, his focus was on creating fun, low-stress ways to bring people together during football season. For Griffin, the key to any good game day spread is simplicity-and flavor.

That's why Heluva Good! Dip is a staple in his game day routine. Heluva Good! is made with real milk and cream , and is available in a wide variety of crave-worthy flavors that pair perfectly with chips, veggies, fries, wings, and other fan favorites. Whether you're throwing a big gathering or watching the game on the couch with a few friends, Heluva Good! offers an easy way to elevate your spread without overcomplicating your plans.

Shaquem's personal favorites are Jalapeño Cheddar and French Onion , paired with curly fries for a no-fail combo that brings both heat and comfort to the table. He also encourages fans to get creative by adding wings, chips, or even unexpected dippables to their setup.

This season, Heluva Good! is the go-to snack for homegating , offering a simple solution for hosts who want to serve something that everyone will enjoy. With seven flavors- French Onion, Jalapeño Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon Horseradish, Bodacious Onion, and Mike's Hot Honey -and a limited-edition Backyard BBQ flavor available during the season, there's something for every taste and every matchup.

Heluva Good! Dips are available in the dairy aisle of neighborhood supermarkets nationwide, making them easy to find and even easier to serve.

For more ideas and recipe inspiration , consumers can visit

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Heluva Good!.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Dante Muccigrosso Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting E: ...