Keystone Place At Newbury Brook Senior Living Community Expands With 39 New Apartments, Launches Innovative Transitional Memory Care.

In response to the growing demands for senior living apartments, Keystone Place at Newbury Brook in Torrington Connecticut has completed a brand-new addition of 39 exquisite senior living rental apartments, prominently featuring the region's first dedicated transitional memory care neighborhood. The new addition includes 12 independent living apartments, 12 assisted living apartments, 8 transitional memory care apartments, and 7 memory care apartments, designed to offer a unique continuum of support for seniors in the Torrington area.

The innovative new Transitional Memory Care neighborhood at Keystone Place at Newbury Brook bridges the gap between traditional assisted living and memory care. Keystone Place at Newbury Brook recognizes that every journey through memory loss is unique. That's why they created a thoughtfully designed transitional memory care program for individuals in the early stages of dementia or memory impairment.

Transitional memory care offers the perfect balance between the independence of assisted living and the supportive structure of memory care. Residents benefit from a non-secured environment during the day that encourages freedom and autonomy, paired with the added safety of a secured setting at night - providing peace of mind and additional support when it's needed most.

The new Transitional Memory Care neighborhood at Keystone Place at Newbury Brook focuses on personalized care for the mind, body, and spirit. Each day is designed with intention, supporting the whole person through:

. Cognitive Stimulation – Engaging programs and activities to keep the mind active

. Social Interaction – Opportunities to form meaningful connections

. Physical Wellness – Daily routines that promote strength, movement, and vitality

. Emotional Support – Compassionate care for residents and reassurance for families

Keystone Place at Newbury Brook's dedicated team delivers personalized attention in a warm, nurturing environment where each resident is treated with dignity, respect, and genuine compassion.

At Keystone Place at Newbury Brook, they are always evaluating ways in which they can best care for and support our residents living with Alzheimer's and other dementia to live fuller lives. For more than 25 years Keystone Senior has provided holistic and innovative support for residents and their families through a commitment to individualized care plans that honor each resident's personal history, skills, values, passions, and family connections.

Keystone Place at Newbury Brook's state-of-the-art memory preservation program Holistic HarborsSM is a deeply inclusive and holistic approach to Memory Care that prioritizes a focus on connection rather than loss. Their programming encourages and utilizes lifestyle choices that have been shown to not only maintain, but improve brain fitness, as well as general wellbeing as we age. Dr. Joan Roche, Phd, RN, Clinical Director for The Roche Associates, Inc., who developed the concept and program nationwide for Keystone Senior's Holistic Harbors Memory Care Preservation Program, designed the first Keystone transitional Memory Care Neighborhood to maximize the cognitive and social support for assisted care residents who are developing memory issues, and not yet needing full memory care.

Enrichment activities are carefully chosen and customized to connect with each resident's interests and preserve skills that are still there. Keystone Place at Newbury Brook provides all our Memory Care residents with physical exercise, stress management and reduction, cognitive exercises, sensory activities, and meaningful social and individual engagement.

About Keystone Place at Newbury Brook : offering some of the area's largest studio, one- and two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment homes. From convenient amenities, such as meals, housekeeping and transportation, to prioritized access to on-site personal care services if ever needed, Keystone Place at Newbury Brook is proud to offer a community within which residents can thrive and live joyous lives. They also offer a Life Enrichment Program that supports over 150 purposeful activities each month which provide endless opportunities for residents to engage, explore, and maximize personal wellness.

Tours of the new addition are being set up on an individual basis. For a tour or more information, please contact Sharon Cataldo at (860) 618-7370 or ... .

About Keystone Place at Newbury Brook

