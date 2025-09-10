Kira Burulova Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Empowerment And Self-Love

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kira Burulova, founder of Prolase Medispa, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, compassion, and empowerment have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Burulova explores the importance of reclaiming self-love to shift energy and confidence, and breaks down how vision, grit, and heart-centered leadership can drive lasting change.“Your softness is not a weakness-it's your superpower,” said Burulova.Kira's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

