Kirsten Wilgers Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kirsten Wilgers, powerhouse optometrist and owner of NSB EYE and Total Vision of Port Orange, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, family, and resilience shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wilgers explores the importance of leading with values and kindness, and breaks down how mentorship, community impact, and staying present can drive lasting change.“Kindness can set the tone for your entire business culture,” said Wilgers.Kirsten's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

