Trina Eddy,Jessica Baer,Andrea Kelley,Autumn Baer Join Women In Power TV Sharing The Vision For Compassionate Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trina Eddy, Jessica Baer, Andrea Kelley, and Autumn Baer, the powerhouse team behind A Canine Experience, Inc., are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how compassion, adaptability, and family collaboration drive their leadership in canine training.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, Eddy, Baer, Kelley, and Baer explore the power of compassionate leadership, and break down how communication, self-care, and adaptability create lasting impact in both training and business.“Compassion is essential in both training and leadership,” said Eddy.Their episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting -baer.

Trina Eddy, Jessica Baer, Andrea Kelley, Autumn Baer

Women in Power

