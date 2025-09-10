Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date August 29, 2025
Short interest in 1,673 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,057,145,541 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 29, 2025, compared with 2,964,394,253 shares in 1,665 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.10 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.
In summary, short interest in all 4,988 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,958,657,192 shares at the August 29, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,967 issues and 16,930,066,190 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.97 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.86 days for the prior reporting period.
The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.
