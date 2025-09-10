Coherent Ships 50 Millionth Thin Film Optical Filter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces that its Advanced Coating Center in Santa Rosa, California, has shipped its 50 millionth thin-film filter, marking a major milestone in the company's 25-year history of precision optical innovation.

This achievement highlights the lasting impact of thin-film filter technology across both telecommunications and life sciences. With a legacy of delivering industry-leading optical coatings, Coherent continues to offer solutions that set the standard for performance, reliability, and innovation - enabling advanced communication systems and life-saving diagnostics worldwide. This milestone underscores the strength of Coherent vertically integrated technology stack, precision manufacturing capabilities, and unwavering commitment to customer success

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team, as well as the trust our customers place in us,” said Steve Rummel, Senior Vice President - Engineered Materials at Coherent.“Reaching 50 million filters is not just a number - it reflects years of commitment to excellence. As we look ahead, we remain focused on shaping the future of thin film filter technology, driving advancements that empower industries and improve lives.”

