Topdawg Recognized As Most Trusted U.S. Dropshipping Supplier

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopDawg , the largest U.S. exclusive dropshipping platform, was recognized among the top 10 U.S. dropshipping suppliers by International Business Times in September 2025. Listed ahead of globally leading dropshipping giants such as Spocket and Doba, TopDawg was recognized for its extensive American supplier base, large number of U.S.-sourced products, as well as ease of use and delivery speed for domestic customers.

The listing was announced after a series of regulatory changes regarding tariffs and foreign imports by President Donald Trump since the start of his second term in early 2025. For dropshipping retailers, two specific changes stand out.

First, tariffs on Chinese imports, the worldwide hub of dropshipping, have ranged anywhere from 10 to 145 percent over the past nine months. This substantial range stems from an ongoing trade war between China and the US and is expected to remain highly volatile in the following months.

Additionally, the long-standing de minimis rule, which exempted imports valued less than $800 from regular customs procedures, was abolished for all imports in August 2025. This change is not only expected to drive up importing costs significantly, but even led to global logistics behemoths such as DHL, as well as a myriad of postal services around the globe, from the Netherlands to Australia and Japan.

In its new list, the renowned business media refers to these stark changes and focuses on dropshipping suppliers offering workable solutions – some even thriving amid the disruption. TopDawg was selected top of the list thanks to its complete independence from tariffs and import regulations. IBT further highlights TopDawg's extensive domestic supplier network, catering to more than“20,000 retailers with 500,000+ products from thousands of different suppliers.”

Last but not least, TopDawg seamlessly integrates with the most popular e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, while also offering diverse automation solutions to streamline real-time inventory syncing, order routing, and product selection.

“We're proud to be recognized among the top U.S. dropshipping suppliers, especially at a time when the industry is facing such major changes,” said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg.“Our mission has always been to provide retailers with reliable, U.S.-based suppliers and fast shipping solutions so they can focus on growing their business without worrying about tariffs, import regulations, or supply chain disruptions.”

About TopDawg

TopDawg is a U.S.-based B2B wholesale dropshipping platform connecting retailers to over 500,000 products from thousands of American suppliers. By eliminating the risks associated with overseas imports, TopDawg enables retailers to deliver faster and more reliable service to their customers. Membership plans start at $34.99 per month, with Scale and Premier options offering advanced automation tools, bulk CSV downloads, and API access. Retailers can also explore the platform risk-free with a 7-day trial of the Business Plan. As of 2025, TopDawg has been recognized by both Forbes and International Business Times as a leader in U.S.-based dropshipping.

