Lesaka Announces Preliminary FY2025 Results, Delivers On FY2025 Profitability Guidance, Reaffirms FY2026 Profitability Outlook, And Sets FY2026 Profitability Per Share Guidance, Reflecting More Than 100% Year-On-Year Growth
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net loss attributable to Lesaka
|$
|(28,770
|)
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(22,058
|)
|$
|(87,504
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|(Less) Add net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(178
|)
|-
|20
|(130
|)
|-
|Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP
|$
|(28,948
|)
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(22,038
|)
|$
|(87,634
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|(Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments
|(25
|)
|(40
|)
|(12
|)
|(114
|)
|1,279
|Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments
|(28,973
|)
|(5,075
|)
|(22,050
|)
|(87,748
|)
|(16,161
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(8,930
|)
|1,482
|(2,934
|)
|(18,198
|)
|3,363
|Loss before income tax expense
|(37,903
|)
|(3,593
|)
|(24,984
|)
|(105,946
|)
|(12,798
|)
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment
|-
|-
|-
|161
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|5,676
|-
|20,421
|59,828
|-
|Impairment loss
|18,863
|-
|-
|18,863
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments
|(79
|)
|(184
|)
|(114
|)
|23
|(83
|)
|Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|(13,443
|)
|(3,777
|)
|(4,677
|)
|(27,071
|)
|(13,131
|)
|PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|7,796
|3,657
|4,974
|21,384
|14,419
|Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)
|(5,647
|)
|(120
|)
|297
|(5,687
|)
|1,288
|Interest expense
|4,470
|4,620
|5,777
|21,453
|18,932
|Interest income
|(644
|)
|(732
|)
|(645
|)
|(2,596
|)
|(2,294
|)
|Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|(1,821
|)
|3,768
|5,429
|13,170
|17,926
|Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles)
|2,997
|2,548
|3,455
|12,337
|9,246
|Stock-based compensation charges
|2,032
|2,258
|2,497
|9,550
|7,911
|Interest adjustment
|283
|-
|(890
|)
|(2,195
|)
|-
|Once-off items (refer below)
|13,227
|1,684
|2,306
|17,826
|1,853
|Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP
|$
|16,718
|$
|10,258
|$
|12,797
|$
|50,688
|$
|36,936
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Once-off items comprises:
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions and certain compensation costs
|$
|12,985
|$
|1,660
|$
|1,222
|$
|16,159
|$
|2,325
|Transaction costs
|173
|24
|1,084
|1,794
|480
|(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(952
|)
|Indirect taxes provision release (recorded)
|69
|-
|-
|(127
|)
|-
|$
|13,227
|$
|1,684
|$
|2,306
|$
|17,826
|$
|1,853
Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Adumo and Recharger over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.
Indirect tax provision (release) recorded relates to the (reversal) recordal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority. Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidating and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to Adjusted earnings and earnings per share, basic:
Three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
| (L) EPS, basic
(USD)
| Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
| (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP
|(28,770
|)
|(5,035
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(514,693
|)
|(93,201
|)
|(6.33
|)
|(1.44
|)
|Impairment loss
|18,371
|-
|326,195
|-
|Transaction costs
|13,158
|1,684
|237,741
|31,047
|Deferred tax asset valuation allowance released
|(11,741
|)
|(342
|)
|(209,894
|)
|(6,362
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities, net
|5,676
|-
|101,377
|-
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|5,691
|2,670
|103,359
|49,563
|Stock-based compensation charge
|2,032
|2,258
|37,157
|39,482
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest
|(117
|)
|-
|(2,091
|)
|-
|Other
|69
|-
|1,233
|-
|Adjusted
|4,369
|1,235
|0.05
|0.02
|80,384
|20,529
|0.99
|0.32
Year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
| Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
| (L) EPS, basic
(USD)
| Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
| (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP
|(87,504
|)
|(17,440
|)
|(1.14
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(1,583,747
|)
|(326,070
|)
|(19.49
|)
|(5.07
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities, net
|49,294
|-
|897,634
|-
|Impairment loss
|18,371
|-
|326,195
|-
|Transaction costs
|17,953
|2,805
|324,175
|52,186
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|15,610
|10,543
|279,522
|196,875
|Stock-based compensation charge
|9,550
|7,911
|173,470
|145,571
|Deferred tax asset valuation allowance released
|(12,665
|)
|(906
|)
|(226,576
|)
|(17,000
|)
|Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest
|(282
|)
|-
|(5,097
|)
|-
|Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments
|161
|-
|2,886
|-
|Other
|(127
|)
|-
|(2,275
|)
|-
|Impairment of equity method investments
|-
|1,167
|-
|22,084
|Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss
|-
|(952
|)
|-
|(17,648
|)
|Allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable
|-
|(250
|)
|-
|(4,741
|)
|Adjusted
|10,361
|2,878
|0.13
|0.04
|186,187
|51,257
|2.29
|0.80
Attachment B
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Operating (loss) income
|$
|(28,401
|)
|$
|295
|$
|(27,100
|)
|$
|3,590
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|(5,676
|)
|-
|(59,828
|)
|-
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loan receivable
|-
|-
|-
|250
|Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment
|-
|-
|161
|-
|Interest income
|644
|732
|2,596
|2,294
|Interest expense
|4,470
|4,620
|21,453
|18,932
|Loss before income tax (benefit) expense
|(37,903
|)
|(3,593
|)
|(105,946
|)
|(12,798
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(8,930
|)
|1,482
|(18,198
|)
|3,363
|Net loss before earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments
|(28,973
|)
|(5,075
|)
|(87,748
|)
|(16,161
|)
|Earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments
|25
|40
|114
|(1,279
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(28,948
|)
|(5,035
|)
|(87,634
|)
|(17,440
|)
|Add net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(178
|)
|-
|(130
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to Lesaka
|$
|(28,770
|)
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(87,504
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|Net loss per share, in United States dollars :
|Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(28,948
|)
|$
|(5,035
|)
|$
|(87,634
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,793
|6,205
|33,721
|23,665
|Impairment loss
|18,864
|-
|18,864
|-
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable
|2,312
|1,626
|8,011
|5,158
|Movement in interest payable
|(1,720
|)
|(126
|)
|4,723
|1,119
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|39
|66
|(120
|)
|(853
|)
|Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|161
|-
|(Earnings) Loss from equity-accounted investments
|(25
|)
|(40
|)
|(114
|)
|1,279
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable
|-
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|5,676
|-
|59,828
|-
|Loss (Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|66
|(17
|)
|13
|(305
|)
|Facility fee amortized
|209
|62
|429
|443
|Stock-based compensation charge
|2,032
|2,258
|9,550
|7,911
|Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|31
|-
|96
|95
|Increase in finance loans receivable
|(12,880
|)
|(2,932
|)
|(34,614
|)
|(10,029
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in accounts receivable and other receivables, inventory, accounts payable and other payables
|(4,097
|)
|4,851
|(12,151
|)
|21,108
|Deferred consideration due to seller of Recharger included in accounts payable and other payables
|12,456
|-
|13,586
|-
|(Decrease) Increase in taxes payable
|(1,139
|)
|(958
|)
|485
|(400
|)
|Decrease in deferred taxes
|(10,151
|)
|(308
|)
|(23,955
|)
|(2,712
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by in operating activities
|(6,482
|)
|5,652
|(9,121
|)
|28,789
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Net capital expenditures, net of proceeds received on disposal
|(3,881
|)
|(4,265
|)
|(15,261
|)
|(11,100
|)
|Expenditures related to intangible assets
|(1,626
|)
|(58
|)
|(3,900
|)
|(294
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and equity-accounted investments
|16,441
|-
|-
|16,441
|3,508
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|8
|(1,583
|)
|(12,946
|)
|(1,583
|)
|Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments
|-
|-
|-
|250
|Net change in settlement assets
|(1,065
|)
|7,172
|4,324
|(7,196
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|9,877
|1,266
|(11,342
|)
|(16,415
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Utilization of bank overdraft
|4,428
|29,511
|98,616
|182,990
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(4,311
|)
|(27,421
|)
|(90,309
|)
|(199,642
|)
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|565
|9,302
|190,061
|23,728
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(1,214
|)
|(7,022
|)
|(149,511
|)
|(20,073
|)
|Acquisition of treasury stock
|(1,047
|)
|(1,288
|)
|(13,660
|)
|(1,495
|)
|Other financing activities
|6
|94
|(1,286
|)
|165
|Net change in settlement obligations
|1,412
|(6,148
|)
|(4,179
|)
|7,214
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(161
|)
|(2,972
|)
|29,732
|(7,113
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|2,282
|2,366
|1,452
|2,025
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|5,516
|6,312
|10,721
|7,286
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
|71,123
|59,606
|65,918
|58,632
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|76,639
|$
|65,918
|$
|76,639
|$
|65,918
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|(A)(B)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|76,520
|$
|59,065
|Restricted cash
|119
|6,853
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - 2025: $5,242; 2025: $4,644
|74,110
|44,058
|Other current assets, including accounts receivable, net and inventory
|66,076
|54,893
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|216,825
|164,869
|Settlement assets
|27,098
|22,827
|Total current assets
|243,923
|187,696
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - 2025: $48,636; 2024: $49,762
|44,924
|31,936
|GOODWILL
|199,395
|138,551
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - 2025: $71,644; 2024: $46,200
|139,215
|111,353
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including operating lease right-of-use, deferred tax and other assets
|30,231
|88,914
|TOTAL ASSETS
|657,688
|558,450
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding
|-
|6,737
|Short-term credit facilities
|24,469
|9,351
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|11,956
|15,719
|Other current liabilities, including accounts payable, other payables and operating lease liability
|97,353
|75,722
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|133,778
|107,529
|Settlement obligations
|26,695
|22,358
|Total current liabilities
|160,473
|129,887
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|188,813
|127,467
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including deferred tax, operating lease liability and other
|47,019
|45,810
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|396,305
|303,164
|REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|88,957
|79,429
|EQUITY
|TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY
|165,585
|175,857
|NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|6,841
|-
|TOTAL EQUITY
|172,426
|175,857
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|657,688
|$
|558,450
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
(B) We have reclassified an amount of $11,841 from long-term borrowings to current portion of long-term borrowings.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc.
Attachment C
Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:
Three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (USD'000)
|(22,058
|)
|(5,035
|)
|Adjustments:
|Impairment loss
|18,864
|-
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(12
|)
|(17
|)
|Tax effects on above
|3
|5
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD'000)
|(3,203
|)
|(5,047
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss ('000)
|81,186
|64,527
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss ('000)
|81,186
|64,527
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.04
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.04
|)
|(0.08
|)
Year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (USD'000)
|(87,504
|)
|(17,440
|)
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of equity method investments
|-
|1,167
|Impairment loss
|18,864
|-
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|13
|(305
|)
|Tax effects on above
|(4
|)
|82
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD'000)
|(68,631
|)
|(16,496
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss ('000)
|76,466
|64,179
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss ('000)
|76,466
|64,179
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.90
|)
|(0.26
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.90
|)
|(0.26
|)
Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Year ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|81,186
|64,527
|76,466
|64,179
|Denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|81,186
|64,527
|76,466
|64,179
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.
