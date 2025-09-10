Broadwind Completes Sale Of Industrial Fabrication Operations In Wisconsin, Introduces Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CICERO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the“Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of its industrial fabrication operations in Manitowoc, WI, effective September 8, 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Our successful completion of this transaction marks a significant step forward in Broadwind's strategy to streamline operations, enhance balance sheet flexibility, and refocus on higher-margin precision manufacturing verticals,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.“By consolidating operations into our Abilene, TX facility, we expect to reduce operating costs by approximately $8 million annually, enhance asset utilization, and further accelerate Broadwind's ability to capture growth opportunities across our core power generation and infrastructure markets.”

“Today, in conjunction with the completion of the transaction, we are reintroducing full-year 2025 financial guidance,” concluded Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.“As demand strengthens in our core markets, we expect recent cost actions and improved asset utilization will support continued profitable growth, consistent with our long-term focus on shareholder value creation.”

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

On September 8, 2025, Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Broadwind, completed the closing of the previously announced sale of certain assets to Wisconsin Heavy Fabrication, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IES Holdings, Inc. The assets sold in the transaction consisted of specified contracts, equipment, machinery and other personal property, and permits used in the Company's production facility located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will receive total cash consideration of $13.5 million, excluding transaction expenses and any other customary adjustments.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance for the full-year 2025 reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of September 10, 2025, and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

The Company's full year 2025 financial guidance below excludes an estimated $9 million gain associated with the sale of its industrial fabrication operations. For the full year 2025, Broadwind currently anticipates the following:



Revenues in a range of $145 million to $155 million Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $9 million to $10 million

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at .

