AIRT Unveils DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group (OHGRU) At Conference

Reynoldsburg, OH – the DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group (OHGRU) is officially unveiled at the Ohio Public Safety Drone Conference (OHCON) at the Ohio Fire Academy, September 10-11, 2025.

DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group logo

Non-profit program will unite public safety, government, and critical infrastructure operators of drones and related technologies in the Buckeye state.

- Scott Mlakar, Co-Director, OHGRUCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AIRT , the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Goodand AAM for GoodSM, today announced the DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group (OHGRU ), a state-wide coordination group led by public safety UAS leaders with the non-profit mission of providing education, training, knowledge sharing, and emergency coordination among operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related technologies within the Buckeye state.OHGRU represents an evolution of the current public safety-related UAS working group established by first responders in across Ohio several years ago. OHGRU membership will be comprised of public safety members from law enforcement, the fire service, emergency management, transportation, and other government sectors, as well as critical infrastructure operations, the aviation industry, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders. There is no cost to become a member of OHGRU for those who meet the basic qualifications posted via OHGRU.“We are extremely proud of the team we have assembled and look forward to growing the program across Ohio,” said Scott Mlakar, Co-Director of the DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group.“Our goal is to ensure training standards, expand stakeholder coordination, and bolster capacity for how we respond to critical incidents, emergencies, and potential catastrophes across the state.”OHGRU's non-profit activities will include monthly coordination group calls for members, regional training workshops, and annual conference in the Columbus area, and specialized support for stakeholders during pre-planned events and rapidly expanding incidents. OHGRU is third statewide coordination group launched by AIRT under the DRONERESPONDERS flag, joining Florida (2021) and Texas (2024).“We are excited to be expanding the DRONERESPONDERS Coordination Group model to Ohio,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT.“The Ohio team team has a solid working group foundation in place. Our mission is to now formalize, expand, and connect OHGRU with the DRONERESPONDERS network of global public safety and emergency services professionals using UAS and associated technology to help improve outcomes for incidents and emergencies throughout the region, across the U.S., and around the world.”The announcement was made at the Ohio Public Safety UAS Conference (OHCON) held at the Ohio Fire Academy in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. OHCON is enabling public safety drone professionals to explore the latest UAS technology, tactics, and mission-ready solutions.Those interested in learning more about the DRONERESPONDERS Ohio Public Safety Coordination Group program and how they can get involved in OHGRU are invited to visit ohgru for additional information.

