GNQ Insilico Launches Revolutionary AI-Driven Assessment Platform To Transform Precision Medicine And Drug Development

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GNQ Insilico Inc. (“GNQ” or“the Company”), a pioneering TechBio firm leveraging exponential technologies for precision medicine, announces the official launch of its groundbreaking deep tech Drug Assessment Platform (DAP). This revolutionary system represents the culmination of years of clinical research and development, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with a proprietary pathways driven multi-omics engine to transform how therapies are evaluated, optimized, and personalized for patients.

The DAP is now available for deployment across healthcare, pharmaceutical companies and life sciences investors. The platform offers flexible deployment options with comprehensive support for integration into existing clinical and research workflows.

GNQ is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rehan Huda, has been selected as one of the guest speakers on a panel at the RESI Boston Conference to be held on September 17th, 2025. The panel is titled,“AI-Driven Transformation in Life Sciences: Biopharma, Big Pharma, and Investor Perspectives”. This panel will focus on how AI is rapidly reshaping the landscape of drug discovery, development and commercialization.

SUCCESSFUL ASSESSMENTS TO DATE

The DAP has demonstrated its transformative potential through assessments and enhancements across multiple therapeutic interventions, including:

.p53 agonist-based combination therapy for enhanced lung cancer treatment

.Proprietary combination therapy using protein assembly modulators for ALS

.Optimized treatment protocols for a traumatic brain injury study conducted for a major sports league

.Multiple myeloma therapy optimization

Built on GNQ's proprietary muti-omics engine containing tens of millions of networked connections which are based on human biological pathways and insights from the latest research, the DAP employs sophisticated AI agents that intelligently apply these insights to therapeutic assessments.

“Having been utilized to assess the potential for combining p53 agonists with targeted therapies in lung cancer treatment, it is clear that the DAP will have a transformative impact on therapeutic development. The platform's ability to identify synergistic combinations and predict patient-specific responses has already shown remarkable promise in the initial applications. Because the platform allows actionable information to be available to the clinician in a matter of days, the DAP offers a fundamental advancement in our ability to personalize cancer therapy and optimize treatment outcomes while minimizing adverse effects. The implications for both patient care and pharmaceutical development are profound.”

Dr. Jerome Schentag, Chief Operating Officer

REVOLUTIONARY AI-DRIVE THERAPEUTIC ENGINE

The DAP delivers unprecedented capabilities in therapeutic evaluation and optimization:

Prescriptive AI

.Predicts and enhances therapy efficacy across diverse patient profiles

.Forecasts toxicity responses with high precision

.Identifies optimal patient populations for specific treatments

Causal AI Optimization

.Utilizes causal inference engine combined with real-world data

.Recommends personalized dosage regimens

.Optimizes therapy by recommending additional compounds to the original formulation

Investment Risk Assessment

.De-risks investments at early stages of drug development

.Differentiates promising candidates from ineffective compounds

.Validates therapeutic potential before costly clinical trials

"The launch of our Drug Assessment Platform represents a paradigm shift in how we approach precision medicine and drug development. By harnessing the power of our comprehensive systems biology pathways-driven proprietary engine with advanced AI agents, we are able to predict therapeutic outcomes with unprecedented accuracy. This platform doesn't just analyze data-it understands the complex interplay of biological pathways, genetic variants, and therapeutic interventions to deliver truly personalized treatment strategies. We are essentially bringing the power of quantum-level biological understanding to clinical decision-making." Sudhir Saxena, Chief Technology Officer

MARKET IMPACT AND IMPLICATIONS

The platform addresses critical challenges across the healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem:

For Investors:

.Proprietary systems biology models to conduct scientific due diligence on the therapeutic candidate of life sciences companies

.Actionable recommendations for de-risking investment decisions

.Paradigm shift in portfolio optimization of life sciences companies

For Pharmaceutical Companies:

.Early-stage compound evaluation and validation

.Enhancing target therapies to further improve efficacy/safety outcomes

.Optimized clinical trial design and patient selection

For Healthcare Providers:

.Personalized treatment selection and optimization

.Reduced trial-and-error prescribing

.Improved patient outcomes and safety profiles

.Cost-effective therapeutic decisions

ABOUT GNQ INSILICO INC.

The Company is a leading TechBio firm that leverages exponential technologies for precision medicine at a personalized level. Founded on the principle that personalized medicine requires a deep understanding of biological complexity, GNQ has developed revolutionary platforms that enable truly personalized therapeutic approaches. The Company's comprehensive digital twin technology and advanced AI-driven assessment capabilities are setting new standards for precision medicine implementation and drug development optimization.

The Company' s multidisciplinary team combines expertise in genomics, systems biology, artificial intelligence, clinical medicine, and pharmaceutical development to deliver solutions that bridge the gap between complex biological data and actionable clinical insights.

