Agrellus Proudly Sponsors Agrisafe Network's National Farm Safety & Health Week Webinars To Support Ag Communities

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agrellus, a leader in practical farming solutions for the agri-business community through farm scale crop trials, sustainability, and input procurement, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the upcoming National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW), taking place on September 21-27, 2025.

As a key sponsor, Agrellus is honored to support this webinar series that brings together different experts in the field of agriculture to promote health and safety. Throughout NFSHW, virtual attendees will be able to learn and expand their knowledge on a variety of different topics, aligning with each day's theme. Daily themes include: Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety, Health and Wellness, Generations of Farming, Confined Spaces, and ATV/UTV.

“We're thrilled to partner with AgriSafe Network for National Farm Safety and Health Week,” said Chris Johnson, CEO at Agrellus.“We are immensely invested in the well being of producers and farmers across the country. Their safety and well being is imperative to supporting the global food system. We are dedicated to supporting the Ag community and honored to have the opportunity to sponsor National Farm Safety and Health Week!”

This sponsorship is part of Agrellus's broader commitment to promoting health and safety for everybody involved in agriculture. Throughout the event, attendees will be able to interact with experts in the field of agriculture through webinars each day. To register for these webinars and to see the daily topics, visit: training-topics

If you're interested in learning more about NFSHW, AgriSafe Network, or if you're interested in becoming involved, please contact Laura Siegel, AgriSafe Network's Health Communications Officer at .... For more information about Agrellus, contact their team at 806-590-1852.

About Agrellus

Agrellus is the premier online marketplace for the agriculture industry, providing farmers and suppliers with tools to simplify transactions and increase profitability; 100% Agrellus Managed, Farm Scale Trials; and Sustainability Program development & execution. The company is dedicated to transforming the way agriculture commerce operates, ensuring sustainability and efficiency for generations to come.

