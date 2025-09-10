Fulton Management Volunteers Prepare 300 Meals At OBKLA To Support Neighbors Facing Food Insecurity

Team effort also baked and packaged 600 homemade cookies during hands-on service night

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fulton Management (FM) team members joined together at OBKLA for an evening of service, preparing and packaging 300 restaurant-quality meals and 600 homemade cookies for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.For years, the FM team has participated in community and charity initiatives. This event brought staff into the food kitchen to work side by side-guided by chefs-moving from orientation to cooking, meal packaging, and closing reflections. Beyond the meals prepared, the night reinforced FM's core belief in using its platform to give back and in the power of teamwork to make a tangible, immediate impact.“OBKLA's mission of providing meals and support to those experiencing food insecurity is one that deeply resonates with our values,” said Eric Fulton, Founder of Fulton Management.“Coming together in the kitchen wasn't just about food-it was about connection, compassion, and community.”“This organization is so close to my heart, and I look forward to volunteering there every month. It was extra special to share the experience with my second family, our office staff, and come together as a team to make even a small difference in the world. My favorite part is always handing out chocolate chip cookies at the end of the night to someone in need. Such a simple gesture, yet the smiles and thank yous mean so much. I always walk away feeling just as uplifted as the individuals we meet...”- Monika, Director of Operations, Fulton ManagementEvent Highlights300 meals prepared and packaged in approximately two hours600 homemade cookies baked and included with meal distributionsChef-guided experience: orientation → cooking → packaging → reflectionsDirect impact: hundreds of neighbors received fresh, nourishing meals that eveningOBKLA's mission-to provide meals and support for those facing food insecurity-closely aligns with FM's commitment to community engagement and service. The FM team left the kitchen with a strengthened sense of purpose and a renewed dedication to ongoing volunteerism.About Fulton ManagementFulton Management is committed to leveraging its platform and people to support meaningful community initiatives. The team regularly participates in hands-on volunteer events that foster teamwork, uplift local organizations, and deliver real help to those in need.About OBKLAOBKLA serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurity by organizing volunteer-powered kitchen sessions that produce fresh, quality meals and offer supportive community connection.

