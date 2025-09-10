HIP Video Promo Presents: 美麗 BI-RAY Releases Epic New Music Video 'BUTTERFLY' (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

From Japan to Hollywood: J-Pop Stars 美麗 BI-RAY Features International Hollywood A-Listers In Cinematic New Video

JAPAN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J-Pop vocal group 美麗BI-RAY-, produced by Yoshiki-the legendary composer, producer, and founder of X Japan-has released a special“Narrative Version” music video for the newly unveiled“BUTTERFLY (Acoustic Version).” Directed by Yoshiki himself-who also makes an on-screen appearance-the video features Rebel Wilson, star of Bride Hard, alongside Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, JiJi Zumbado, Colleen Camp, and other Hollywood actresses.

Earlier this year, BI-RAY made their U.S. debut at Dodger Stadium with a stirring performance of the national anthem during Japanese Heritage Night, introducing them to thousands of new fans. Their rising profile reflects a growing demand for J-Pop acts that strike a balance between cultural authenticity and global accessibility.

Yoshiki, who handpicked the members, emphasizes their uniqueness:“The moment I heard their voices, I knew they were something extraordinary. Each member has a unique sound and together they're a force ready to change the future of J-Pop.” As one of Japan's most influential musical figures-with collaborations spanning Hollywood films and international stages-his role signals BI-RAY's global ambitions. This project also marks another step in his directing career. In 2023, he debuted with Yoshiki: Under the Sky, a concert documentary featuring The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, and Nicole Scherzinger, showcasing him as both curator and filmmaker.

“BUTTERFLY (Acoustic Version)” is a slow-burning ballad with bare instrumentation, allowing BI-RAY's vocals to shine. Produced, composed, and written by Yoshiki, the track strips their sound to its essence before expanding into a lush arrangement. Released globally via Melodee and in the U.S. through Virgin Music Group, it underscores the group's rich vocal range and dynamic ability. With members from Japan, Canada, Russia, and the Philippines, BI-RAY embodies a multicultural vision of J-Pop aimed at worldwide audiences.

The original version of“BUTTERFLY,” BI-RAY's debut single and the theme for Bride Hard, reached #1 on iTunes Japan, topped the Cable Radio chart, and surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. Featured prominently in the film's trailer, the track has become BI-RAY's signature. Yoshiki describes it as the group's“origin” song, a powerful statement symbolizing their future leaps.

The“BUTTERFLY (Acoustic Version)” Narrative Version video showcases BI-RAY's bold artistic vision, combining striking fashion, raw emotion, and Hollywood flair. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the film follows members Emi, Hinata, Cocomi, and Michelle in a meticulously choreographed one-take sequence. Every movement is executed with precision, evoking the immersive, continuous-shot style of Birdman. This uncut approach heightens tension and deepens viewer engagement, transforming the video into a cinematic experience that transcends the typical music video format. With more ambitious projects on the horizon, BI-RAY is cementing their place at the forefront of a new era in J-Pop.

