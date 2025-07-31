403
Norway slams West over Ukraine/Gaza geopolitical ‘menu’
(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has criticized Western countries for applying inconsistent standards to global conflicts, accusing them of selectively condemning military actions based on geopolitical interests. In an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday, Eide argued that while the West is quick to denounce Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it has largely hesitated to take a strong stance against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Eide warned that this selective criticism undermines the West’s credibility. “Rightly condemning Russia while staying mostly silent on Gaza gives the impression that these are not universal principles but a kind of geopolitical ‘menu’ we pick from,” he said. He described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as “worse than hell on earth” and noted that many countries view the West as applying international law inconsistently.
The Israeli military operation began in response to a surprise Hamas attack in October 2023, and has since caused massive civilian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza. Although some Western governments have expressed concern, it wasn’t until May 2025 that the UK, France, and Canada formally criticized Israel’s actions.
Several European countries — including France, Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia — have since recognized Palestinian statehood. The UK has also signaled it may follow suit if Israel does not scale back its military campaign.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has remained a firm supporter of Israel, rejecting international efforts to pressure it. Washington opposed the recent wave of Palestinian recognition, claiming it would benefit Hamas and hinder peace efforts. In June, the U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, arguing it failed to demand Hamas’s disarmament and withdrawal.
Unlike the heavy sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Western countries have largely refrained from imposing similar penalties on Israel, further fueling accusations of double standards.
