15 Rajasthan IAS And 3 IPS Officers Appointed As Observers For Bihar Polls

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 15 IAS and 3 IPS officers from Rajasthan as Central Observers for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly election and by-elections in several states.

These senior officers will play a crucial role in ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections, acting as the Commission's eyes and ears on the ground.

The ECI on Friday conducted a comprehensive briefing at the 'India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, which was attended by 425 officers, including 287 IAS, 58 IPS, and 80 IRS/IRAS/ICAS officers.

The briefing aimed to prepare the Central Observers for their constitutional responsibilities during the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressed the gathering.

CEC Kumar described the observers as "beacons of democracy”, highlighting their responsibility to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

He urged them to remain well-versed in election laws and guidelines, maintain impartiality, and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEC emphasised that observers must stay fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters, providing immediate redressal of grievances. They were also directed to visit polling stations and oversee the implementation of recent ECI initiatives to improve voter convenience and accessibility.

Observers are appointed under the plenary powers conferred on the Commission by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Their role includes supervising law and order, expenditure monitoring, and ensuring efficiency in the electoral machinery at the grassroots level.

The Election Commission reiterated that observers carry the critical responsibility of reinforcing transparency, accountability, and voter confidence.

With Bihar heading into high-stakes assembly elections, the appointment of experienced officers-including those from Rajasthan-underscores the Commission's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of democratic practice.