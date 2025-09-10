ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) Completes One Of The Largest Private Infrastructure Transactions In Africa And Welcomes Vision Invest As A New Shareholder

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) , a pan-African developer and operator of integrated industrial zones, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a landmark USD 700 million capital raise, welcoming Vision Invest , a leading Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor and developer, into its shareholder base.

This transaction marks one of the largest private infrastructure capital raises in Africa to date, with both primary and secondary components. The capital will support ARISE IIP's continued expansion across the continent and the development of green, inclusive, and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

The institutional shareholder base of ARISE IIP comprises the founding shareholders Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Equitane, along with the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact platform of Afreximbank, and, with this transaction, Vision Invest the newest shareholder.

Founded in 2010 with operations in Gabon, ARISE IIP has expanded to more than 14 countries across Africa, deploying nearly USD 2 billion in infrastructure and enabling over 50,000 jobs. The platform focuses on creating local value through the transformation of raw materials and import substitution.

“ ARISE has always believed in Africa's promise and the talent driving its growth. The partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our institutional shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value, ” said Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP , highlighting the strategic significance of the new investment.

Commenting on the transaction, Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation and Chairman of ARISE IIP , emphasized the alignment between capital and continental development goals:“ ARISE IIP has demonstrated what is possible when global capital aligns with Africa's ambitions. We are proud to deepen our partnership and support ARISE IIP as it scales industrial transformation across the continent. ”

In support of the milestone, Professor Benedict Oramah GCON President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank , shared his congratulations, stating:“ Afreximbank congratulates Arise IIP management on this landmark deal. With this capital increase, Arise IIP will become an even stronger partner of Afreximbank in the drive to promote export manufacturing and industrialization in Africa.”

Echoing this optimism, Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA , added:“ We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to ARISE IIP by participating in this historic capital raise. ARISE IIP exemplifies the kind of platform that drives sustainable growth and regional integration across Africa. ”

From Vision Invest, Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Chairman of Vision Invest , reflected on the alignment of values:“ This marks our first direct investment in Africa and a natural extension of our values and impact investment philosophy, which centres on the socio-economic development of the communities in which we invest. We are proud to partner with AFC, FEDA, and Equitane to support economic diversification and local development. ”

Building on this, Omar N. Al-Midani, President and CEO of Vision Invest , concluded:“ ARISE IIP represents the ideal platform for Vision Invest's entry into Africa, combining world-class execution, an institutional shareholder base, and an operating model that focuses on in-country beneficiation. We look forward to building long-term value together. ”

Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP. EFG Hermes and Linklaters advised Vision Invest.

This announcement underscores the continued confidence of global and regional institutions in ARISE IIP's ability to deliver infrastructure that drives industrialisation, enhances local value chains, and creates shared prosperity across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Contact details:

Audrey Mebaley

Global Head of communications - Arise IIP

...

Suha Matar

VP, Corporate Communication – Vision Invest

...

About ARISE IIP:

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) is a Dubai-headquartered pan-African infrastructure developer and operator driving the creation of sustainable industrial ecosystems. Active in more than 14 countries, ARISE IIP designs, finances, builds, and operates bespoke industrial zones that strengthen local value chains, promote exports, and generate long-term employment.

About the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA):

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (“FEDA”) is a $1 billion multi-investment platform and the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank . It was set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and private credit capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the trade sector in Africa.

FEDA pursues a multi-sector investment strategy along the intra-African trade, value-added export development, and manufacturing value chain, which includes financial services, technology, manufacturing, transport&logistics, agribusiness, creative industry as well as ancillary trade enabling infrastructure such as industrial parks.

About Africa Finance Corporation (AFC):

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. With 45 member countries and over US$15 billion invested in 36 countries, AFC is a trusted partner delivering high-quality infrastructure assets in sectors such as power, transport, telecoms, natural resources, and heavy industry.

About Equitane:

Equitane is a long-term investment platform deeply invested in fostering progress in Africa and beyond. Its diverse portfolio spans across infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles, healthcare, manufacturing and technology. Equitane is committed to driving sustainable economic development through innovation and strategic investments, ensuring projects deliver tangible positive impacts while supporting local communities and stakeholders.

About Vision Invest:

Vision Invest is a leading Saudi Arabian infrastructure investment and development company at the forefront of public and private sector partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and beyond. Contributing to sustainable economic development and growth, the company operates across a wide range of vital sectors, including energy transition, advanced digital infrastructure, resource recovery and preservation, transport and logistics, and health and social infrastructure. Its portfolio footprint spans four continents, including Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America with more than US$ 95 billion in assets under management.