Brazil's Antitrust Body Forces Gol And Azul To Box Merger Talk Until Formal Approval


2025-09-10 04:06:58
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's antitrust authority, CADE, warned Gol and Azul on September 7 to halt any merger or expanded codeshare discussions until they formally notify the regulator.

CADE president Gustavo Augusto stressed that firms must secure approval before shaping public expectations. Gol and Azul launched a codeshare deal in May 2024, selling each other's seats on dozens of domestic routes and linking loyalty programs.

In January 2025, they signed a nonbinding memorandum to explore a full merger, noting 90 percent network complementarity. However, neither move received prior CADE clearance.

CADE fears that premature announcements can distort fares, route offerings, and investor valuations. Competitors might react by reducing capacity or raising prices, while investors could misprice airline stocks on unconfirmed merger synergies.



To curb these risks, CADE ordered notification of the existing codeshare within 30 days or its suspension until review completion. Beyond legal formality, this action underscores CADE's commitment to preserving competition and protecting Brazilian travelers.

It also reminds international observers that robust scrutiny prevents dominant players from reshaping markets behind closed doors. For consumers, it means more route options and stable fares.

