Brazil's Antitrust Body Forces Gol And Azul To Box Merger Talk Until Formal Approval
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's antitrust authority, CADE, warned Gol and Azul on September 7 to halt any merger or expanded codeshare discussions until they formally notify the regulator.
CADE president Gustavo Augusto stressed that firms must secure approval before shaping public expectations. Gol and Azul launched a codeshare deal in May 2024, selling each other's seats on dozens of domestic routes and linking loyalty programs.
In January 2025, they signed a nonbinding memorandum to explore a full merger, noting 90 percent network complementarity. However, neither move received prior CADE clearance.
CADE fears that premature announcements can distort fares, route offerings, and investor valuations. Competitors might react by reducing capacity or raising prices, while investors could misprice airline stocks on unconfirmed merger synergies.
To curb these risks, CADE ordered notification of the existing codeshare within 30 days or its suspension until review completion. Beyond legal formality, this action underscores CADE's commitment to preserving competition and protecting Brazilian travelers.
It also reminds international observers that robust scrutiny prevents dominant players from reshaping markets behind closed doors. For consumers, it means more route options and stable fares.
CADE president Gustavo Augusto stressed that firms must secure approval before shaping public expectations. Gol and Azul launched a codeshare deal in May 2024, selling each other's seats on dozens of domestic routes and linking loyalty programs.
In January 2025, they signed a nonbinding memorandum to explore a full merger, noting 90 percent network complementarity. However, neither move received prior CADE clearance.
CADE fears that premature announcements can distort fares, route offerings, and investor valuations. Competitors might react by reducing capacity or raising prices, while investors could misprice airline stocks on unconfirmed merger synergies.
To curb these risks, CADE ordered notification of the existing codeshare within 30 days or its suspension until review completion. Beyond legal formality, this action underscores CADE's commitment to preserving competition and protecting Brazilian travelers.
It also reminds international observers that robust scrutiny prevents dominant players from reshaping markets behind closed doors. For consumers, it means more route options and stable fares.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment