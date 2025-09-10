Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Men Becky Lynch Was Romantically Linked With Before Marrying WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Before marrying Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch had relationships with names from comedy, MMA, and WWE.

Before her marriage to Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch was in a relationship with retired UFC Bantamweight fighter Luke Sanders. Reports suggest the two began dating in 2016. Their romance lasted close to two years before they mutually decided to part ways in 2018, moving on with their separate careers and lives.

In 2018, during a period when her WWE profile was rapidly rising, Becky Lynch was linked to comedian and actor Jeff Dye. Rumors of their relationship began circulating that year. The pairing was short‐lived, as Lynch began dating Seth Rollins in 2019, leading to their eventual marriage.

Becky Lynch also dated Finn Balor, the first Universal Champion. Both hail from Ireland, and Balor played a significant role in training Lynch during her early wrestling career.

In her book, she referred to this as her first true love. The relationship ended when Balor moved to Japan to continue his wrestling journey, while Lynch relocated to the United States to advance her own career.

