Nepal's Woes: BRI, Political Instability, Unemployment & Corruption Dr. Anshuman Exclusive

Why is Nepal facing mounting challenges despite its strategic importance? In this exclusive interview with Author and Professor Dr. Anshuman Behera, we break down Nepal's biggest issues: China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its impact, political instability and fragile governance, rising unemployment and youth frustration and corruption and erosion of public trust. Full Video:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.