Labor Inspector General Launches Probe Into BLS's Data Collection Challenges

2025-09-10 04:06:52
The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General on Wednesday launched a probe into the data collection challenges faced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The letter stated that the review will focus on the issues faced by BLS with respect to collecting information for the producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), the two closely watched inflation gauges. The review will also cover issues in relation to“collecting and reporting, including revising, monthly employment data,” according to the letter.

