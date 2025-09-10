Asia Cup 2025: Can Matches Be Watched Live For Free? Check Out Streaming Details Here
Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has begun. But many fans are still wondering where to watch all the matches for free, especially on their mobile devices. India's first match is against the UAE on September 10th in Dubai. Let's find out where and how you can watch this match live, including the TV channels and OTT platforms.
Is the Asia Cup 2025 on Jio Hotstar?
The India vs. UAE match is scheduled for September 10th. If you're wondering if it's on Jio Hotstar, the answer is no. Jio is not broadcasting the Asia Cup this year, so you won't find any matches on this OTT platform. This year, the Asia Cup will be available on a different channel, and you won't have to pay any charges.
Which TV Channels are Broadcasting the Asia Cup 2025?
You can watch the Asia Cup 2025 on a total of 6 channels on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5. Tune in to these channels to watch the matches on TV.
Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Free Online?
To watch all Asia Cup 2025 matches for free on your mobile phone, download the Sony LIV app. Simply go to the Play Store on your phone, download the Sony LIV app, sign in with your mobile number, and enjoy all the matches, including India's, for free.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment