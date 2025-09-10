India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Ticket Price Soars To ₹2.5 Lakh For High-Voltage Clash In Dubai

India vs Pakistan Ticket Price Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on September 9th. The most anticipated match of this league, India vs Pakistan, will be played on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. Tickets are in high demand, and prices are soaring. Let's take a look at how much the India vs Pakistan match tickets are selling for. Note that India hasn't played a match against Pakistan since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, which has significantly increased fan excitement for this match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Ticket Prices

Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 range from ₹10,000 to ₹2.5 lakh.



Two tickets in the General East Corner are being booked for up to ₹10,000.

Two tickets in Pavilion West can be booked for ₹28,174.

Two tickets in the Grand Lounge can be booked for ₹41,153.

Two tickets for Platinum Seats can be booked for ₹75,659.

Two tickets for Sky Box East will cost ₹1,67,851.

Two tickets for the Royal Box will cost ₹2,30,700. Fans are willing to pay up to ₹2,57,815 for two tickets in the most VIP Suites East.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head Record

India and Pakistan have faced each other 18 times in the Asia Cup. India has won 10 matches, while Pakistan has won only 6, with 2 matches ending without a result. India has the upper hand historically. However, Pakistan has been in excellent form recently, making the September 14th match potentially very exciting. The match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

India and Pakistan Teams for Asia Cup 2025

Indian Team- Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Team- Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.