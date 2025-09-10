Sofi Stock Hits 4.5-Year Highs, Needham Says Lending Growth Outlook Brightens

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock hit a 4.5-year high mark on Wednesday during intraday trading, drawing significant interest from investors.

The company received a boost from Needham, which increased its price target to $29 from $25 while reiterating a 'Buy' rating, according to TheFly.

SoFi Technologies's stock inched 0.3% higher on mid-morning Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume levels.

SOFI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Sep. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 252% increase in user message count over the past month. A bullish Stocktwits user sounded optimistic about the fintech company.

Needham said the price target hike signals growing optimism about SoFi's lending segment amid signs of easing credit market conditions.

The firm has updated its valuation model following the release of Volume 5 of its digital lending funding tracker, which highlights improving trends in capital availability and cost. These developments are expected to support stronger lending growth going forward, particularly if the Federal Reserve proceeds with rate reductions in the coming months.

The updated data reflects a more favorable environment for digital lenders, which could enable SoFi to increase lending. The firm argued that these improvements justify a more bullish outlook on the stock.

If anticipated interest rate cuts occur later in the year, the lower-rate environment could drive higher demand for consumer and personal loans, two categories where SoFi has actively expanded its footprint. For the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be between $3.235 billion and $3.310 billion, up from its prior guidance range of $3.200 billion to $3.275 billion, compared to an analysts' estimate of $3.42 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.

SoFi Technologies' stock has gained over 68% in 2025 and over 267% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.