Who Is The Richest Man In The World? Larry Ellison Reportedly Tops Elon Musk After Oracle Stock's 41% Surge Today

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp. (ORCL, has reportedly surpassed Tesla Inc. (TSLA) co-founder and CEO Elon Musk as the richest man in the world.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ellison's net worth surged by over $101 billion to reach $393 billion, while Musk's net worth stood at $385 billion. This follows a 41% surge in Oracle's stock on Wednesday, after the company's cloud business outlook resulted in upbeat investor sentiment.

CEO Safra Catz said she expects booked cloud orders to exceed half a trillion dollars.

In comparison, Tesla's shares were up 2% in Wednesday's midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Oracle trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory, while users felt 'bullish' about Tesla.

“Over the next few months, we expect to sign up several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars. Most of the revenue in this 5-year forecast is already booked in our reported RPO. Oracle is off to a brilliant start to FY26,” Catz said on Tuesday.

Oracle's record bookings resulted in a slew of price target hikes and upgrades from analysts, according to TheFly. While analysts at Bank of America termed Oracle's RPO growth“exceptional,” Citi analysts called the first quarter (Q1) a“historic” one for the company.

At the time of writing, Oracle's market capitalization was at $953 billion, up by $272 billion compared to where it was at the end of trading on Tuesday.

ORCL stock is up 103% year-to-date, while TSLA stock is down 12%.

