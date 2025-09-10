Why Did WLDS Stock Skyrocket 850% Today?

Wearable Devices (WLDS) shares soared nearly 850% by midday trading on Wednesday after the company said that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had granted it a patent titled "Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device.”

This covers the integration of gesture recognition and voice control, enhanced by biometric authentication. The company, known for its AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, stated that this patent enables it to capture a significant share in high-growth segments, including consumer electronics and enterprise applications.

Retail sentiment on Wearable Devices jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

WLDS sentiment and message volume September 10, 2025, as of 12:20 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The patent refers to a system that combines the strengths of voice commands and gestures to create a fluid and precise user experience, according to Wearable Devices. It added that the newly granted patent enables a more natural and intuitive way for people to interact with smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, and extended reality systems.

Wearable Devices noted that the patent also includes an optional layer of biometric authentication using unique neural and voice signatures, which verify the user's identity through personalized biometric signals.

On Tuesday, Wearable Devices reported that its revenue decreased to $294,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from about $394,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company said its total comprehensive and net loss for the same period was approximately $ 3.72 million, compared to $ 4.21 million a year ago.

CEO Asher Dahan stated that in the first half of 2025, the company began delivering Mudra Link, a universal gesture control wearable wristband, in addition to continued recognition of revenue from the sale of Mudra Band for Apple Watch.

“After a preorder period during which the Mudra Link generated strong customer interest, we began shipping the product at the beginning of 2025 and are pleased to have reached this important milestone,” Dahan added.

Shares of Wearable Devices have declined nearly 10% this year and lost over 70% of their value in the last 12 months.

