Delta CEO Says Consumer Confidence Recovers From 'Big Impact' Earlier This Year: Report

Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian reportedly noted that consumer confidence has recovered after a“big impact” earlier this year, rising from the Trump administration's tariffs and the economic disruption.

According to a Bloomberg report, Bastian stated that there has been a notable shift among business travelers and premium customers in terms of their current sentiments and willingness to spend on air travel.

“There was certainly a pause in the Spring,” Bastian said at the Economic Club of Washington, according to the report.“We did see confidence come down.”

Retail sentiment on Delta remained unchanged in the 'bearish' territory, with chatter at 'normal' levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of Delta were up nearly 1% during midday trading on Wednesday.

Bastian stated that when“the all-clear signs” started this summer, many customers started to travel again; however, consumer demand from the lower-income cohort remains challenged.

He stated that Delta remains focused on premium offerings and plans to scale from the growth of international travel, a segment the airline is trying to ramp up.“That's our opportunity to expand,” Bastian said, mentioning a new route to Morocco that the airline plans to launch.

The report added that to attract international customers, Delta surveyed frequent flyers this summer to understand where it should launch new routes, providing options like Ibiza, Sardinia, and Malta. Bastian said the airline plans to announce the winning destination soon, according to Bloomberg.

Delta shares have gained 1% this year and jumped nearly 38% in the last 12 months.

