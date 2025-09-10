Trump Sounds Alarm On NATO Security: 'What's With Russia Violating Poland's Airspace With Drones? Here We Go'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 10) questioned the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, after Warsaw confirmed it had shot down several that crossed its border overnight.

“What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, weighing in shortly after Polish authorities described the incident as an“act of aggression” .

Poland said its airspace was breached 19 times during a massive Russian strike on neighboring Ukraine , with at least three drones intercepted by Polish fighter jets.

Poland: 'Unprecedented violation' of airspace

“As a result of an attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects,” the military said on X.“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens.”

Officials confirmed at least three drones were shot down, and search teams were dispatched to locate crash sites.

Tusk: 'Closest we have been to open conflict since WWII'

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had convened an emergency cabinet meeting and briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte .

“This is the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two,” Tusk told parliament. But he added:“I have no reason to believe we're on the brink of war.”

Authorities temporarily closed airspace over parts of Poland, including Warsaw's main international airport. The US Federal Aviation Administration said operations were impacted by“unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

NATO jets scramble, allies condemn Russia

Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO mid-air refueling aircraft were mobilized during the overnight operation.

Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Canada condemned the incursion in“strong terms.” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas sai d:“Early indications suggest the breach of Polish airspace was intentional, not accidental... Russia's war is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost on Moscow.”

Sikorski: 'Not an accidental event'

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski dismissed Moscow's denial, saying:“We have no doubt this was not an accidental event. We are dealing with an unprecedented case of an attack not only on Poland's territory but also on NATO and EU territory.”

Sikorski contrasted the latest incident with earlier isolated intrusions:“When one or two drones does it, it is possible that it was a technical malfunction. But in this case, there were 19 breaches, and it simply defies imagination that that could be accidental.”

Russia denies, blames Ukraine

Moscow rejected responsibility, claiming its drones were targeting military facilities in western Ukraine. Its defense ministry insisted it“had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.”

The Russian embassy in Warsaw told AFP that“Poland has failed to provide evidence of the Russian origin of the objects.”

Ukraine: 'Extremely dangerous precedent for Europe'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 415 drones and 40 missiles overnight, with at least eight Iranian-made Shahed drones directed toward Poland.

“An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe,” Zelensky warned.“A strong response is needed – and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States.”

