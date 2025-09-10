Gibraltar Celebrates Its National Day As It Looks Ahead To Easier Border Crossings With Spain
It was the first such celebration since the European Union and the U.K. reached a deal in June to ease cross-border trade and travel in Gibraltar.
The festivities commemorate the 1967 referendum over the status of the Rock, as the territory is popularly called in English. Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the U.K., rather than to join Spain, which was ruled at the time by dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.
Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the celebrations this year“carry added significance."
In June, the EU said that all physical barriers, checks and controls on people and goods moving between Spain and Gibraltar will be removed. At a time when many countries are erecting new or higher border walls, that includes the fence separating Gibraltar from Spain that some 15,000 people cross every day.
The deal is expected to take effect in the first half of 2026.
Britain left the European Union in 2020 with the relationship between Gibraltar and the bloc unresolved. Until June, talks on a deal to ensure the flow of people and goods across the Gibraltar-Spain border had made only halting progress.
Gibraltar was ceded to Britain in 1713, but Spain has maintained its sovereignty claim ever since. Relations concerning the Rock have had their ups and downs over the centuries.
In Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum , 96% of voters in Gibraltar supported remaining in the EU. The tiny territory on Spain's southern tip depends greatly on access to the EU market for its 34,000 inhabitants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment