Prince Harry Pledges $500,000 To Support Children Injured In Gaza And Ukraine, Including Prosthetics & Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation announced on Wednesday (September 10) a $500,000 donation to support children affected by conflict injuries in Gaza and Ukraine, including funding for prosthetics and humanitarian aid.

The announcement coincided with the third day of the Duke of Sussex 's visit to Britain, during which he toured the Centre for Injury Studies (CIS) at Imperial College London to learn about research on child injuries and blast-related trauma.

“No single organisation can solve this alone”

"No single organization can solve this alone," Harry said in a statement.

"Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history. It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries."

The CIS highlighted that children are seven times more likely than adults to die from blast injuries.

Grants to global and local organisations

The Archewell Foundation announced three grants: $200,000 to the World Health Organization to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan.

$150,000 to Save the Children for ongoing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

$150,000 to the Centre of Blast Injury Studies at CIS to develop prosthetics for children injured in Ukraine and Gaza.

Harry , 40, founded the CIS's Centre for Blast Injury Studies laboratories in 2013 and has long advocated for veterans and injured military personnel, including through the Invictus Games.

WHO Chief applauds commitment

Harry was joined by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the CIS tour, who praised the Duke's efforts: "I'm really pleased about what he's doing, especially for the children of Gaza. It's not the money, it's also the passion and commitment I think I see."

CIS ambassador Dave Henson, a double leg amputee and former captain of the British Invictus team, said:

"It's been hugely important for raising the profile of the centre."

Broader charitable efforts

Harry's UK visit has also included a 1.1 million-pound ($1.49 million) donation to support young people in violence-affected communities in Nottingham.

(With Reuters inputs)

