Kamala Harris Denies Cover-Up Of Joe Biden's Mental Decline - 'No Big Conspiracy At The White House'
“Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden's infirmity,” Harris wrote.“Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president.”
Harris stressed that even on difficult days, Biden was“more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best.”Biden's age and stumbles
Harris admitted, however, that Biden's age was apparent.
“At 81, Joe got tired. That's when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles,” she wrote. She pointed to the widely criticised debate against Trump, noting it came after“two back-to-back trips to Europe and a flight to the West Coast for a Hollywood fundraiser.”
“I don't believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country,” Harris added.Also Read | Trump administration wants to cancel Biden-era rule that elevated conservation on public land Frustration inside the administration
Harris also revealed her personal dilemma in advising Biden as he weighed reelection.“Before Biden ultimately dropped out of the race, I believed that advising him to exit would be viewed by my then-boss as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty,” she wrote.Political vulnerability
Biden's age was already a major vulnerability before his debate performance in 2024 , which accelerated calls from Democrats for him to withdraw from the race . Harris eventually replaced him as the Democratic nominee but went on to lose the election to Donald Trump .Also Read | Kamala Harris says letting Biden decide alone on reelection was 'recklessness'
