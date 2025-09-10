Apple Launches Iphone 17 Pro And Pro Max With Bold Redesign And Bigger Battery

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Apple has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones - the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max - alongside the standard iPhone 17 and a refreshed iPhone Air. The new Pro models mark a major update, combining a striking redesign with hardware and performance improvements.

The most eye-catching change is the redesigned rear camera system. Apple has introduced what it calls a“full-width camera plateau,” a module that stretches across the back of the phone. With three integrated lenses, the design creates a seamless bar-like appearance similar to Google's Pixel devices but with Apple's signature refinement.

In terms of build, Apple has shifted away from titanium and returned to an aluminium frame for the Pro series. Both the front and rear are reinforced with Ceramic Shield, while the front benefits from a second-generation version that offers even greater protection against scratches and drops.

Another major upgrade comes in battery performance. Apple confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature the largest batteries ever used in an iPhone, promising extended daily use and improved endurance for power users.

The company has also upgraded camera software and processing capabilities. Apple says the improvements will deliver professional-grade photo and video experiences, catering to users who prioritise both style and high performance in their smartphones.

Industry analysts point out that the launch reflects Apple's strategy of balancing design evolution with user-focused enhancements. The emphasis on durability and battery life addresses long-standing consumer demands, while the new camera design gives the devices a distinct visual identity.

Initial reviews from technology commentators highlight Apple's mix of tradition and innovation. While the switch back to aluminium may seem like a step backward, the addition of next-gen Ceramic Shield and boosted internals reinforces Apple's premium quality standards.

By combining design innovation, resilience, and upgraded performance, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max as leading contenders in the global smartphone market.

